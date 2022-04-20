San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Pergoroof, a California-based company that produces outdoor enclosure products for both residential and commercial customers, announces that it has managed to expand its operations, opening new showrooms and hiring new staff, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.





Based in San Jose, California, Pergoroof says it has opened five showrooms in various states across the US in recent months



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/121051_DJI_0351_550.jpg

Founded in 2017, Pergoroof has grown rapidly and now employs 100 people. The Company attributes its success to its innovative products, including motorized retractable pergolas, motorized tiltable and retractable louvered roofs, roll-up screens, motorized awnings, and aluminum windows and doors.

"We are ecstatic to have been able to expand our operations during such a difficult time," said Pergoroof CEO, Seymur Musayev. "It just goes to show that there is still a great demand for our products."

Pergoroof's products are designed to provide customers with the ultimate outdoor living experience by allowing them to control the amount of sun, wind, and rain they want to expose themselves to. From the comfort of their own homes, customers can now enjoy their outdoor spaces year-round, regardless of the weather.

Pergoroof's five showrooms are located in California, Arizona, Washington and Hawaii, allowing prospective clients to see the company's products in person.

Pergoroof is one of the fastest-growing companies in the US due to its innovative products and commitment to customer satisfaction. With its expansion into new markets, Pergoroof is poised to become the leader in the outdoor enclosure industry.

Furthermore, the company recently announced its interest in expanding beyond the US and entering the European market by opening a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Istanbul, Turkey.

The company has a 40,000-square-foot production facility in Santa Clara, California, which opened in 2021. With the European manufacturing plant, the total area is near 100,000 square feet.

"We are very excited about this new venture," said Musayev. "Our expansion into Europe is a natural step for our company, and we are confident that we will be able to provide the same high level of quality and customer service that our clients have come to expect from us."

Musayev says what makes his company's products stand out is quality, durability, and cutting-edge technology that allows full customization to meet each customer's specific needs.

"We use only the highest quality aluminum in our products, and we offer a 20-year warranty on all of our products," said Musayev. "Our products are built to last, and that is something that our customers can always count on."

About Pergoroof:

Founded in San Jose, California, in 2017, Pergoroof is a leading manufacturer of outdoor enclosure products in the United States. Pergoroof's products include motorized retractable pergolas, motorized tiltable and retractable roofs, roll-up screens, motorized awnings, and aluminum windows and doors.

Pergoroof's pergolas include a built-in gutter, dimmable LED lighting system, waterproofing sealing gasket, double pane aluminum for insulation, high-quality, heavy-duty attachments, and remote control. With smart home technologies, all motorized goods come with smart home compatibility. Pergoroof's products can be controlled with remote control, an app, or voice-activated devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home. Pergoroof's five showrooms include San Francisco Bay area Showroom (San Jose, California), Los Angeles Showroom (Beverly Hills, California), Arizona Showroom (Scottsdale, Arizona), Washington State Showroom (Seattle, Washington), and Hawaii Showroom (Honolulu, Hawaii).

To learn more about Pergoroof and its products, please visit the company's website at pergoroof.com.

Press Contact:

Seymur Musayev

CEO, Pergoroof

info@Pergoroof.com

(800) 243 0309

HQ address: 2222 Ronald Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121051