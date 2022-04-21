Mavenlink-Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based software purpose-built for professional services organizations following the successful close of the merger between the two companies, today announced the company has been honored with a Queen's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category this year.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

"We are honored that Her Majesty The Queen recognizes our unique ability to offer purpose-built vertical solutions that serve the needs of professional services organizations of all sizes and specialities around the world," said CEO Michael Speranza.

Mavenlink-Kimble Applications is a purpose-built software solution for professional services focused on helping professional services organizations elevate their performance at every level and scale with confidence. The company's solutions comprise the market's most comprehensive portfolio that serves the entirety of the PS market and address discreet needs within all market segments.

For more information on the Queen's Awards for Enterprise, visit https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.

About Kimble

Kimble Applications helps professional service organizations run their project-based businesses better. Global leaders in consulting, software, and hi-tech such as NTT Data, Sage, and Canon use Kimble to optimize resource utilization, profitability, and business scalability. Kimble is an award-winning software provider in professional services automation (PSA) technology, focused exclusively on innovating features and easy-to-use functionality that improve team collaboration and efficiency around the key services processes. Built on the Salesforce platform, Kimble drives a forward-looking focus and more timely decision making with intelligent insights and guidance. For more information, visit www.kimbleapps.com.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink's purpose-built cloud software for professional services takes PSA software to a new level, one that optimizes resources and elevates operational performance to build thriving businesses. The Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services enables services businesses to field the best team, every time, and see up-to-the-minute progress against timelines and budgets so projects run smoothly, predictably, and profitably. Mavenlink gives professional services firms in more than 100 countries the clarity, control and confidence to do what they do best, even better. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

