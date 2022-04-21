Anzeige
21.04.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Welcomes Robus Group to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, April 21, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that shares of Robus Group, an Estonian company providing
training equipment and video training platform, have been admitted to trading
on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, April
21. 

The listing of the Robus Group shares follows the initial public offering to
Estonian investors. Based on demand for the shares of EUR 0.77 million, the
offering was 33% oversubscribed. A total of 1483 investors subscribed to the
shares. 

"It's great to see that an increasing number of new generation companies are
using the First North market to raise capital for growth and take their
visibility to the next level," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

Mikk-Alvar Olle, co-founder and CEO of Robus, said that they thoroughly
considered various options for raising capital for Robus and chose First North
market due to the specificity and transparency of the regulations. "As Robus is
aimed at private customers, it was also important for us to offer the
investment opportunity to our own satisfied customers, which the First North
market provides," said Olle. 

"Robus' IPO took place in a very difficult geopolitical and economic
environment, defined by war, rising prices and much greater investor caution.
Nevertheless, the oversubscription is a great recognition to us both in terms
of what we have done so far and also to our development plans," said Olle. 

The law firm Ellex Raidla advised the company in the public offering and
listing process and serves as the certified adviser for Robus on the First
North market. 

Robus Group is a company founded and operating in Estonia, whose main field of
activity is the development of a web-based innovative and interactive training
platform and the sale and product development of smart sports equipment. Read
more: robusathletics.com 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


Media Contacts:
Ott Raidla
Marketing and Communications Manager
Nasdaq Tallinn
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4823
