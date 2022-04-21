Acer Europe, Middle East and Africa: Predator Race Cup is Set to Return in 2022 with More Cars, New Race Track and Attractive Prize Pool

BIOGGIO, Switzerland, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor's Summary:

BIOGGIO, Switzerland - April 21, 2022 - Acer today announced that registration for its Predator Race Cup 2022 is now open until May 19, 20221. Operated on the AssettoCorsa platform, participation is not limited purely to aspiring sim racers, but also fans of motor sports, gamers and enthusiasts.

Entry to the national Predator Race Cup in Poland, UK, Germany, France, Middle East, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Turkey, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, Spain and Italy will be determined by a hot-lap qualifying2. The top 26 drivers with the fastest laptime will compete in a 30 minutes national final. The national top two podium winners will be invited to the International Final on June 14th racing against other national podium winners from other countries. The champion of the International Final will win an exclusive "once in a lifetime" experience to join the R8G eSports team for one year as rookie and learn from the best.

"After the success of the first Predator Race Cup in 2021, we keep inventing our own eSports formats now and in the future. Partnering since 2020 with Romain Grosjean - a professional motorsport athlete, entrepreneur, founder of R8G eSports, and supporter of eSports - Acer continues to support the gaming community by developing new talent at a grassroot level," said Hajo Blingen, Vice President, Acer EMEA Marketing. "With simracing primed for continued growth, we are extremely proud to continue working in close collaboration with the R8G eSports team and top retailers in multiple countries across the EMEA region."

All drivers of the national Predator Race Cup 2022 can choose among three prestigious cars: Mercedes AMG GT3, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 or the McLaren 650 GT3 racing on the 5.891-kilometre long Silverstone known for its ultra-fast sweeping corners and fast average speeds.

The Predator Race Cup 2022 in will be streamed live in each country featuring expert commentary by local influencers or eSports experts guiding fans through the action2. Further broadcast details of the International Final will be announced ahead of the event. The Predator Race Cup will also offer special product promotions with local retail partners.

For more details on how to join and register please visit the Predator Race Cup 2022 page here.

1 Registration dates may vary from country to country, for details check predatorcup.acer.com

2 For details check local registration page on predatorcup.acer.com

