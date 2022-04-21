Command Alkon Incorporated: UK Concrete Show Returns to Birmingham After Two-Year Gap

Attendees Gather to Browse Latest Products and Technologies, Engage with Industry Peers, and Participate in Top Class Seminar Program

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, April 21, 2022 , the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to exhibit at the UK Concrete Show on May 5th & 6th in Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre in Hall 17. The UK Concrete Show is Europe's largest event dedicated to concrete, where hundreds of exhibitors and product groups gather to showcase everything from cement to pumps, precast manufacturing products, technology, admixtures, testing and repair, and much more. This event is the ultimate opportunity to see the latest products and to network with new and existing suppliers.



"This show is a personal favorite of mine," said David Taylor, UK Area Sales Manager at Command Alkon. "Not only does it provide a unique opportunity to engage and connect with practitioners from around the world, but it also provides a platform to participate with the concrete producers within my territory all under the one roof. Attendees leave with further knowledge of best practices and problem solving strategies through collaboration and educational seminar sessions."

Command Alkon will be showcasing software and technologies that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration, and simplification across these business lines:

Production & Quality Control

Dispatch & Logistics

Trucking & Telematics

Mobility Solutions

Opening Hours:

Thursday 5th May - 09.00 to 17.00

Friday 6th May - 09.00 to 16.00

David Taylor will be hosting a panel discussion session on Thursday 5th May. During this panel discussion, attendees are encouraged to engage in a detailed debate on the digitalisation of the Ready Mix Industry.

For more information about The UK Concrete Show 2022, visit the website here .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. For more information, visit www.europe.commandalkon.com/.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

