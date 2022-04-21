Land-scarce South Korea is currently hosting a series of initiatives aimed at deploying solar on unused surfaces. The latest development comes from the city of Suncheon, which will test several photovoltaic railroad noise barriers based on bifacial PV modules.Suncheon City has been selected by the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) to host the Railway-suitable Solar Power Demonstrator for Noise Reduction project. It is a KRW 6 billion (US$4.8 million) initiative aimed at testing the deployment photovoltaic panels on railroad noise barriers. The project will be developed with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...