Rich's: Rich Products Adds Oat Milk Frozen Dessert Pints to Plant-Based Product Portfolio

Expansion of plant-based options meets the demand of today's Gen Alpha consumer

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / The plant-based product portfolio of Rich Products (Rich's) is expanding with the introduction of Rich's Oat Milk Frozen Dessert in pint-sized containers. This creamy, indulgent, plant-based frozen dessert is now available at Dot Foods for grab-and-go convenience.

Rich's Oat Milk Frozen Dessert is non-dairy and made with premium, clean ingredients, including whole grain oats. Now available in pint-sized containers in classic chocolate and vanilla flavors for broad consumer appeal, Rich's Oat Milk Frozen Dessert is made without artificial flavors or colors, and without the Big 9 allergens-milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame.

"The new pint-sized containers make Rich's Oat Milk Frozen Dessert a perfect grab-and-go plant-based dessert option that is just as creamy and indulgent as traditional ice cream, but without the dairy, gluten or nuts," said Rich's Senior Marketing Manager of Health and Authenticity Julie Altobello. "This is a great option for families seeking to offer their kids more plant-based foods, as our research shows that kids are more likely to consume plant-based options when they're presented as traditional indulgent foods."

A New Generation of Plant-Based Demand

According to Rich's most recent plant-based sentiment survey (2021), Gen Alpha consumers-born in 2010 or later-are driving the future of the plant-based category thanks to Gen X and millennial parents guiding their food choices. Fifty-two percent of parents said they want to feed their kids more plant-based foods, with 34% of parents reporting that their children ask for plant-based options.

The research also shows that 51% of parents believe plant-based versions of traditional foods encourage their kids to eat more plant-based, and 36% believe that plant-based options of traditional indulgent foods, like ice cream, encourage kids to eat more plant-based.

In addition, while a majority of parents said they prepare plant-based foods for their children at home, 54% are seeking more plant-based food options at quick-serve restaurants, 48% want to see more plant-based foods in school cafeterias, and 45% are looking for more plant-based options in fast-casual restaurants.

"Eighty percent of survey respondents are already purchasing plant-based foods or are interested in doing so, and the plant-based category itself is set to triple in size by 2025," added Altobello. "Rich's Oat Milk Frozen Dessert in pint-sized containers gives operators the opportunity to respond to this demand by bringing more innovative, premium and convenient offerings to consumers looking for plant-based options."

Rich's Oat Milk Frozen Dessert in pint-sized containers is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of plant-based solutions. All of Rich's plant-forward products include vegetables, legumes, fruits or whole grains as one of the top three ingredients. In addition, all of Rich's plant-based products are free from artificial flavors and colors, and high fructose corn syrup.

Rich's Oat Milk Frozen Dessert in pint-sized containers is available via Dot Foods, with additional specifications available at https://www.richsusa.com/oat-milk-frozen-desserts.

MEET RICH'S

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $4 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®-Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julie Napieralski, Mower

585-739-0381

julie.napieralski@gmail.com

SOURCE: Rich's

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698278/Rich-Products-Adds-Oat-Milk-Frozen-Dessert-Pints-to-Plant-Based-Product-Portfolio