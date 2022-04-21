CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Sunderland Capital

Sunderland Capital Has Deep Knowledge and Investment Success in the Cannabis Sector

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company issued 6,718,000 units ("Units") of Cordova priced at $0.25 USD per unit for gross proceeds of $1,679,500 USD. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one warrant ("Warrant") that entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock in the Company at a price of $1.25 CDN per share for a period of 2 years. The gross proceeds are comprised of $1,510,000 USD received in cash and $169,500 USD setoff against outstanding fees and debts owing by the Company. The proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for capital expenditures and acquisitions in relation to the Company's Canadian retail operations as well as general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

The Offering was led by Sunderland Capital, a private investment firm that has deep knowledge and prior investment success in the cannabis industry. The firm was the first institutional investor in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS). Through this process the firm created an extensive network in the cannabis industry and has excellent insights into consumer, retail cultivation and distribution trends in the cannabis market. Sunderland Capital was founded in 2015 to invest in public and private opportunities across a variety of industries, and the firm takes a patient and disciplined approach to investing to achieve desired outcomes over a multi-year time horizon.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Bushey to the Board of Directors of Cordova. Mr. Bushey brings a wealth of experience from his two-decades long career as a successful investor, board member and capital allocator. He is the founder and has served as CEO of Sunderland Capital since 2015. Mr. Bushey is also the CEO of Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq:NBST). Mr. Bushey has served on the board of Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS), a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, since 2020. Prior to founding Sunderland Capital, he was a portfolio manager at Blackrock. Prior to Blackrock, Mr. Bushey was a senior analyst for Mayo Capital Partners and Millennium Partners. Mr. Bushey began his career as an analyst for Credit Suisse First Boston ("CSFB") and later moved to HCI Equity Partners (Thayer Capital). Mr. Bushey has a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to welcome Tom to the Board of Directors, and believe Cordova will benefit immensely from his expertise, network and financial acumen," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "This financing led by Tom and his team will enable Cordova to rapidly expand the Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail brand in Canada, allowing the Company to reach more consumers across the country."

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

