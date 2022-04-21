Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2022) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has made an aggregate US$25,000 cash payment and issued 67,736 common shares to Minquest Ltd and Allegiant Gold Corp at a deemed price of C$0.465 per share. This payment confirms Barksdale's intention to continue with its existing option agreement on the 760-acre Four Metals project, located 3km south of the Company's flagship Sunnyside project and 2km west of the 100% owned San Antonio project. The issued shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 20, 2022.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP

Rick Trotman

President, CEO and Director

Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki

Vice President of Communications

778-238-2333

TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the Company's continuation of the option agreement on the Four Metals project and the Company's plans for Four Metals. In addition, the proximity of the Company's properties (Four Metals, Sunnyside and San Antonio) to South32's Taylor-Hermosa deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization within the Company's properties. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. In addition, the regional proximity and similarity of the Cosmos drill target to certain large porphyry copper deposits in the Patagonia mountain range is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the San Antonio property. There are currently no NI 43-101 resources or reserves on the San Antonio property. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121114