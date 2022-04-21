Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Launches Plantein Plant-Based Entrees At Canadian Health Food Tradeshow

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show on April 23 and April 24, 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Center, promoting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees.

CHFA NOW is Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event. The 'NOW' in CHFA NOW, stands for; Natural; Organic; Wellness. CHFA NOW is considered the number one source for new products as well as education for retailers who are doing business in Western Canada. Most every major Canadian retailer will have representation at the CHFA NOW trade show, representing thousands of locations across Canada.

Naturally Splendid will be featuring the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at CHFA NOW to both retail and food service prospects. Our initial PlanteinTM launch focuses on eight (8) plant-based entrees including a plant-based; Burger; Crunchy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Fillet.

In a previous news release (August 17,2021), Naturally Splendid announced executing a Definitive Agreement with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd. (Flexitarian Foods), a division of Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer, to become the exclusive Canadian manufacturer and distributor for an extensive range of plant-based, meat alternative products. The exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights are for an initial 10-year term with a 10-year renewable term. More recently, on April 12, 2022, the Company announced an agreement with Flexitarian Foods for the exclusive use of the PlanteinTM trademark in Canada with a matching term to the exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement.

Naturally Splendid Vice President and co-founder Bryan Carson states, "We have developed a distribution network covering Canada coast to coast. This network of distributors provides access to thousands of clients across most every distribution channel, including chain and independent retail stores, chain restaurants and individual locations, of which many we will be meeting at the trade show. It has been a challenging time in the food service industry not being able to sample our plant-based entrees for prospective clients in our usual manner due to Covid restrictions. With restrictions relaxed now, we are most excited to be able to sample our entrees to prospective clients at CHFA NOW as there is no better way for us to promote the PlanteinTM brand other than to have consumers sample these delicious plant-based offerings.'

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

