Sunstone is the first software platform of its kind, using intelligent analytics to drive public cloud IT transformation

Cloudreach, an Atos company, the leading multi-cloud services provider, today announced the launch of Sunstone, a breakthrough software platform designed to accelerate the modernization of in-cloud environments. Through the use of AI and machine learning technologies, Sunstone automates the continuous modernization of in-cloud applications to drive innovation, boost performance, increase security and reduce costs.

Market analysts forecast that by 2025, 40% of IT budgets will be spent paying off technical debt. For organizations this means shifting to a continuous modernization mindset to ensure that technical debt is properly controlled and in-house teams are given room to innovate. But understanding the best route to a modernized application portfolio is a real challenge. With many organizations becoming late cloud adopters while others try to modernize their cloud infrastructure after scrambling to adapt during COVID, modernization is bound to become an expensive and confusing endeavor. The traditional approach to application modernization is to treat it as a 'one and done' event, which is ineffective, expensive and encourages technical debt.

Sunstone utilizes an agentless, lightweight onboarding process to rapidly capture a cloud environment, before leveraging advanced resource grouping services to profile the gathered data and build a clear picture of the distinct workloads that need to be modernized. Cutting-edge data and analytics engines evaluate a target cloud estate for modernization opportunities and provide a prioritized roadmap, aligned with an organization's business goals.

The software enables technology leaders to maximize their cloud spend ROI and rationalize their in-cloud application portfolio. Analytics engines immediately start parsing the discovered data for opportunities to move to cloud-native technologies to generate time savings, increase productivity, democratize access to compute and data, and save money. In this way, the software introduces the latest innovations from the hyperscale cloud providers into the target environment to drive business transformation.

Sunstone features include:

A rapid, lightweight onboarding mechanism

Automated data ingestion pipelines

Multi-layer workload grouping and dependency management

Iaas-PaaS analytics to move in-house teams up the stack and utilize best in class cloud native technologies

License optimization analytics to reduce overspend on licenses

Prioritized modernization roadmapping

"As businesses see an increased need for cloud adoption and investment, they will need a solution that can quickly onboard their infrastructure and make it cloud-ready," said Brooks Borcherding, CEO at Cloudreach "Sunstone will provide organizations the tools they need to move towards innovative cloud technology that modernizes workloads and operating models in a way that is aligned to business goals"

Jonny James, Product Manager, Sunstone added "There is a clear need for business leaders to pivot to a continuous modernization mindset and make this a key priority for their organizations if they are to get ahead of the competition and drive new value streams to their customers. This guiding principle has been key for the Sunstone product development team, and has continuously underlined the importance of providing customers with a clear route to a modernized state where they are able to effectively leverage the technologies at their disposal, promote innovation and drive value to customers."

For more information on Sunstone please visit: www.cloudreach.com/en/solutions/cloud-software/sunstone/.

About Cloudreach

Cloudreach, an Atos company, is the world's leading multi-cloud services provider. Our mission is to deliver the promise of cloud and drive extraordinary value for our customers. Cloudreach helps enterprises win competitive advantage through successful cloud transformation. We're the go-to strategic partner for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. With more than 10 years of cloud native experience, we've built an unmatched depth and breadth of expertise in cloud technologies and their application to business. For more information about our work, visit www.cloudreach.com.

With a practice of well over 10,000 people, Atos OneCloud is a ground-breaking initiative that blends cloud advisory consulting, application transformation expertise, prebuilt cloud accelerators, and innovative talents in an end-to-end set of services to help organizations navigate their cloud journey securely and with speed.

