NY Cannabis Insider Live Conference: Advance Media New York Seeks Sponsors for NY Cannabis Insider Live

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Advance Media New York will host a full-day conference on May 20 to help prospective cannabis business owners navigate the New York State cannabis landscape. AMNY is still searching for cannabis industry leaders to sponsor the event, which will provide essential advice and guidance to these entrepreneurs.

NY Cannabis Insider Live, which serves as the state's premiere cannabis business conference, will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 20, at the Crowne Plaza in Albany, and will feature an impactful combination of general sessions, vendor exhibitions, and networking opportunities with sponsors and other cannabis insiders across the country.

NY Cannabis Insider conferences bring to life the reliable, credible, and timely information of NY Cannabis Insider's digital industry subscription. Previous NY Cannabis Insider conferences covered critical topics including securing capital for cannabis businesses, understanding industry banking options, analyzing upcoming licensing options and more. Past speakers included Tremaine S. Wright, head of the NYS Cannabis Control Board, State Senator Jeremy Cooney, Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes and other cannabis industry thought leaders from New York State and beyond. To view our roster of previous speakers, please visit https://www.advancemediany.com/ny-cannabis-insider-live/

AMNY's virtual cannabis conference last year drew more than 400 online attendees from across NY, NJ, MA, PA, VT, CA, TX, IL and more. These gatherings attract cannabis industry entrepreneurs looking to start a New York State cannabis business, make connections with industry experts and build out a team of cannabis professionals. Ancillary cannabis business owners are also in attendance and represent legal, security, retail, banking, finance, construction, engineering, business consultation and medical expertise.

Early bird tickets are $185 until April 20. Tickets purchased after that date are $225. To purchase tickets and find out how you can be a sponsor, visit https://www.cannabisinsiderevents.com/NYCImay2022 or email lmarlenga@advancemediany.com

