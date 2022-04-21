The Aggressive Good: TAG to Present Zero Waste TAGPod Technology at CHFA NOW and The Grocery & Specialty Food West Exhibition in Vancouver

TAG's first trade shows to introduce new TAGPod technology to Western Canada

Attendees can experience an easy, fast, and safe shopping model that massively reduces single-use packaging from the bulk grocery supply chain process

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / The Aggressive Good, Inc. ("TAG"), a leader in zero waste supply chain solutions for the grocery industry, will be attending the Canadian Health Food Association Natural Organic Wellness Conference and Trade Show ("CHFA NOW") in Vancouver from April 23-24 at booth 1715 and The Grocery & Specialty Food West Exhibition ("GSFW") from April 25-26 at booth 1104.

"We're excited to showcase TAGPod at CHFA NOW and GSFW, our first official trade shows," said Geoffrey MacKay, Co-Founder of TAG. "TAGPod is the perfect delivery and dispensing technology for organic food brands, better-for-you snacks, and other bulk grocery products, and we are eager for the opportunity to connect with like-minded businesses and investors to demonstrate how TAGPod works."

CHFA NOW is the number one source for new products and education for retailers who are doing business in Western Canada.?The trade show and conference features over 900 companies and a highly qualified selection of speakers on matters such as incorporating sustainability practices into business operations.

Grocery & Specialty Food West is Canada's premier western grocery trade show and conference, bringing together retailers and manufacturers from across the nation to discover new innovations, network, and build relationships within the grocery industry. GSFW is dedicated towards helping grow businesses and build relations with key retailers.

The TAG team will be available for meetings during and post-conference. Please reach out to the investor relations team at alyssa@irlabs.ca to schedule a meeting.

About TAGPod

TAG's zero waste supply chain solutions were born from frustration at the amount of single-use packaging and food waste in current grocery distribution models and by listening to retailers and consumers who want to massively reduce the environmental impact of these solutions.

TAGPod eliminates waste by replacing single use packaging with reusable and durable cartridges that can be repeatedly re-filled and distributed by food producers and retailers while securing food safety and freshness. With real-time data analytics collected by the TAGPod system, grocers and food suppliers benefit from the elimination of single use packaging cost, tighter inventory control, instant tracking of product, and providing their consumers with a convenient, zero-waste food buying option.

For consumers, the TAGPod system includes a one-touch, user friendly interface that enables shoppers to easily customize the amount of product they wish to purchase. Consumers use their own reusable containers to collect the dispensed product they purchase. A kiosk tallies their purchase and prints out a receipt, and the bar code on the receipt is then scanned at the till. Cashiers no longer need to weigh and input individual bulk items. It's all on the receipt from the TAG kiosk.

How TAGPod Works:

Automatic dispensing & weighing technology : Scale built into the pod eliminates the need to manually tare & weigh containers, simplifying the purchase process.

: Scale built into the pod eliminates the need to manually tare & weigh containers, simplifying the purchase process. Safe and hygienic : One-touch dispensing process and supplier-filled pods reduces the opportunity for contamination.

: One-touch dispensing process and supplier-filled pods reduces the opportunity for contamination. Container agnostic : Customers can use any container to collect their food purchases without impacting suppliers' and retailers' access to important data

: Customers can use any container to collect their food purchases without impacting suppliers' and retailers' access to important data Advanced technology integrations (in development): Data tracking via sensors gives manufacturers and retailers increased visibility and integration opportunities around product tracking, supply management, and consumer habits.

About The Aggressive Good

TAG is a cleantech company based in Ottawa designing and manufacturing products dedicated to optimizing an outdated supply chain in the grocery market. TAG designs and makes smart systems that carry, track, and dispense bulk goods, support the zero-waste model and advance the way the world buys and supplies products by making safe and sanitary sustainability rewarding for everyone. For more information, visit: https://aggressivegood.com/.

