Latécoère (Paris:LAT) (the "Company" or the "Group"), "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers, announces to the completion of a capital increase reserved for the benefit of some executives and corporate officers of the Group, the amount of which, including issue premium, amounts to approximately €2.4 million euros (the "Capital Increase"

This Capital Increase is part of the equity incentive plan announced on February 4, 2022, and approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held on March 22, 2022. Combined with an ongoing recruitment campaign, the incentive plan will ensure the preparation of the Group for the industry rebound and seizing external growth opportunities.

Latécoère has undergone a profound transformation over the past two years and has a clear roadmap to 2025. It is focusing in a very pragmatic way on the Group's growth and profitability. Its objective: being a central player in the rebound of the aeronautics industry.

In this context, the company has notably strengthened its teams, increased focus on customer needs and satisfaction, improved operations efficiency and made strategic investments, including acquisitions such as Bombardier EWIS, TAC or SDM.

Retaining and attracting new talent is essential to accelerate the positive momentum and achieve the stated ambitions. It is a question of fostering long-term ties and aligning the interests of shareholders with those of management.

In order to increase the Company's attractiveness, a wider group of current and future executives of the Group will also benefit from a dedicated plan for the allocation of free performance shares of the Company.

Terms and conditions of the issue

Latécoère proceeded as of today to the issue of 4,666,657 new shares at a unit subscription price of €0.51 within the framework of the Capital Increase.

The total amount of the Capital Increase (including issue premium) is €2,379,995.07 euros (of which €1,166,664.25 nominal amount and €1,213,330.82 issue premium).

This transaction is part of a capital increase with cancellation of the preferential subscription right for the benefit of persons belonging to a category of persons meeting specific characteristics, namely certain managers of the Group1. The Capital Increase was launched on April 7, 2022, on the decision of the Chief Executive Officer, acting on the sub-delegation of the Board of Directors on March 30, 2022, itself acting on the basis of the delegation granted by the General Meeting of March 22, 2022 (3rd resolution).

21 managers of the Group subscribed to the Capital Increase (the "Beneficiaries"), including Thierry Mootz, CEO, and Grégoire Huttner, Deputy CEO.

The new shares carry current dividend rights and are assimilated to the existing shares. They are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on the same quotation line as the existing shares.

Capital structure at the end of the Capital Increase

Following the completion of the Capital Increase, the Company's share capital is increased from €132,745,925 to €133,912,589.25, divided into 535,650,357 shares with a nominal value of €0.25 each.

Risk factors

The main risk factors associated with the Capital Increase are as follows for subscribers:

risk of total or partial loss of the capital invested

the resale of securities is not guaranteed and depends on existing market conditions

the return on investment depends on the success of the Company's projects.

Shareholders' agreement

The Beneficiaries [as of today] entered into a non-concerting shareholders' agreement with Searchlight Capital Partners (through SCP SKN Holding I S.A.S.) concurrently with the completion of the Capital Increase, the main clauses of which will be the subject of a specific publication in accordance with Article L. 233-11 of the French Commercial Code.

Absence of any prospectus

Pursuant to Article 1, §4 b) and §5 a) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, this issue does not give rise to a prospectus.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

1 Members of the employees and executive staff and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or the companies it controls within the meaning of Article L. 233-3 of the Commercial Code.

