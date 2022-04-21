Regulatory News:

Unveiled in 2021, Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy 4 Fair Impacts for 2030 is structured around four concrete commitments, which are all broken down into operational goals focused on communities, the environment, stores and the Company's talents.

With the recent BREEAM In-Use certification of two new assets in mainland France (La Galerie-Narbonne and Rennes Grand Quartier), two assets on Reunion Island (Le Port Sacré Cœur and Sainte Marie Duparc) and two assets on Corsica (La Galerie-La Rocade Mezzavia in Ajaccio and La Galerie La Rocade in Furiani), a first for both islands, Mercialys has achieved its goal to certify all of its strategic assets (which represent nearly 90% of the Company's portfolio) nine years ahead of schedule.

The level of certification achieved reflects the outstanding environmental management of these shopping centers. More than half of Mercialys' strategic assets achieved the best rating (Outstanding), with nine Mercialys centers included in the total of 11 shopping centers across France ranked in this category.

When awarding its highest possible ratings to Mercialys' strategic assets, BRE*, the certifying body, recognized the environmental performance of both the buildings and their management. This performance highlights the dedication shown each day by all of the teams to reduce the environmental footprint of these retail sites. These results enable the Company to ensure that its portfolio is aligned with the best sustainable development standards, through investments and practices reducing energy and water consumption and improving waste management for instance.

Mercialys is convinced that by incorporating environmental, societal and social stakes into its business strategy, it is creating sustainable value for its tenants, the communities where its sites are located, its employees, its providers and its shareholders.

"With 4 Fair Impacts for 2030, Mercialys is setting out its ambition over the short and medium term, and standing out through its pragmatic and operational approach in terms of CSR. The BREEAM In-Use certification of all of our strategic assets illustrates the actions that we take each day in our shopping centers and the commitment shown by everyone within the Company.", confirms Vincent Ravat, Mercialys' Chief Executive Officer.

* BREEAM (BRE Environmental Assessment Method) is the world's leading and most widely used environmental assessment method for buildings. It sets the standard for sustainable construction certification. The assessment method is used, at international level, to describe a building's environmental performance.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,134 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2021 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

