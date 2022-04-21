Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Marks UN Chinese Language Day By Offering A Free Subscription To Translations, Reports, Analyses, And Videos From Its Chinese Media Studies Project

WASHINGTON D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Last year the Middle East Media Research Institute ( MEMRI ) added Chinese to the languages it translates. Today, the MEMRI Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP) is marking UN Chinese Language Day with an offer of a free subscription to research providing a greater and more nuanced understanding of China, its people, its Chinese Communist Party-led government, its ideology, and its regional and international aspirations.

For the past 24 years, MEMRI has been bridging the language gap between the Arab and Muslim world and the West by providing continuous and timely translations in English and other Western languages to Western audiences, with a focus on the reality of the Middle East, from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, and Pashtu media. Over six years ago we added Russian, and a year and a half ago we added Chinese (both Mandarin and Cantonese).

Since its launch a year and a half ago, the MEMRI CMSP has published 216 reports and 101 video clips. These clips have received over 2.5 million views on the MEMRI website and social media. You can view all the latest reports and analyses on the CMSP website and all the clips on the CMSP page on the MEMRI TV website .

Subjects Covered By The MEMRI CMSP

Chinese Communist Party

Anti-U.S. Statements

Military & Security Developments

Regional Relations

Reactions To World Events

International Relations

Threats To Taiwan's Independence

Human Rights Violations

Cartoons & Animated Videos

The CMSP translates speeches by a wide range of Chinese government and military officials, as well as statements by journalists from Chinese-language media, including social media.

