Dillon Gage Metals: Dillon Gage Invests In The Planet With Sustainable Refinery Practices This Earth Day

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Dillon Gage Metals, the world leader in physical precious metals, is continuously working for more sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in its refinery operation, now in its twenty-sixth year. Dallas-based Dillon Gage Refinery is a full-service refiner specializing in refining, assaying, stone removal and fast settlements serving high volume commercial clients.



Dillon Gage Refinery is committed to sustainable business practices and is dedicated to safeguarding the environment in its refining process. The company demonstrates its commitment by having some of the highest environmental and safety standards in the industry.

Precious metals are a non-renewable resource, meaning precious metals cannot be readily replaced by natural means at a pace to keep up with consumption. Therefore, it's critical that precious metals be recycled by a refiner that utilizes environmentally-friendly refining techniques that meet all local, state and federal environmental regulations.

Dillon Gage was an early adopter of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) 2012 (and then updated 2019) environmental and sustainability gold standards. For refiners to be listed by the LBMA, the refinery must demonstrate that they have met the LBMA requirements by a third-party audit. Once listed on the approved LBMA list, refiners must continuously meet its guidelines as the LBMA has a zero-tolerance approach. Since 2011, Dillon Gage has enjoyed its designation as an LBMA Associate.

Recently Dillon Gage partnered with the Association of Responsible Mining (ARM) to become an authorized supplier of Fairmined Gold. This assurance label certifies gold mines that followed ethical, responsible and sustainable sourcing practices. The Fairmined Standard ensures safe and reduced chemical handling, reforestation, water supply protection and it's one of the few available gold products that is 100% traceable.

And finally, the Dillon Gage Refinery is undergoing the membership certification process with the Responsible Jewellery Council, also known as RJC, the world's leading standard-setting organization for the entire jewelry and watch industry. As a certified member of RJC, Dillon Gage will regularly submit its entire manufacturing process to independent auditors for review. In total, RJC has 129 US members and more than 1,300 global members. This membership is an opportunity for Dillon Gage to connect with a community of people with expertise, support and education in sustainable growth, improved business practices and responsibility in the jewelry and precious metals industries.

"We are proud of our efforts to promote sustainability and look forward to the opportunity to continue improving our planet while still giving our customers quality products," said Terry Hanlon, president at Dillon Gage. "As one of the largest precious metals wholesalers in the world, we lead by example. We hope that others follow the path we have forged within precious metals' supply chain."

