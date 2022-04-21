Norsk Titanium US Inc. (OSL: NTI, OTCQB: NORSF), a global leader in metal 3D printing through its Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) technology, announces the appointment of Khazeem Adesokan to the position of Vice President of Quality. In this role, he will report to CEO Michael Canario.

Adesokan joins Norsk Titanium from Pratt Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies Company, where he held various leadership positions within the organization, including Engine Test Operations Manager, Commercial Engines Product Line Manager, and Associate Director of Combustor and Diffuser Supply Chain Value Streams. In his most recent role, he was responsible for operational strategy and program execution as Production Chief Director of PW1100G Geared Turbofan Program.

As a member of the Norsk Titanium Leadership Team, the company will leverage his expertise in developing and implementing enterprise level strategy. As the leader of the quality organization, Khazeem will ensure the functionality of the Norsk Titanium Quality Management System and guide its next evolution and maturity. "Under his direction, Norsk Titanium will continue to improve yield rates, further enhancing the company's commitment to sustainability, while maintaining Norsk Titanium's 100% on time delivery metrics," said Canario.

Adesokan holds a Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering from Central Connecticut State University and a Master of Science degree in Quality System Management from the National Graduate School (Cambridge College) of Quality Management.

ABOUT NORSK TITANIUM

Norsk Titanium is a global leader in metal 3D printing, innovating the future of metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With its proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) technology and 700 MT of production capacity, Norsk Titanium offers cost-efficient 3D printing of value-added metal parts to a large addressable market. The RPD technology uses significantly less raw material, energy, and time than traditional energy-intensive forming methods, presenting customers with an opportunity to better manage input costs, logistics, and environmental impact. RPD printed parts are already flying on commercial aircraft, and Norsk Titanium has gained significant traction with large defense and industrial customers.

