Bon Aqua, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - American trio of brothers, Flat River Band, have just dropped a new track featuring The McCrary Sisters, a gospel quartet known for their unique style all across America.

Consisting of three brothers that have been performing together for over 20 years, the Flat River Band, is an American country group which first began as a gospel band as well performing under the name of The Sitze Family. The band has performed at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, and Dollywood in East Tennessee and opened for Natalie Maines from The Chicks, Rhoda Vincent, Alison Kruass, and Ricky Skaggs among many others. They have also collaborated with Aaron McDaris from Rhonda Vincent Band, Stuart Duncan, and Johnny Hiland.

After the relaunch as Flat River Band, the focus shifted to more of a country feel and the group gained major success through their cover, or more so remake, of the Gatlin Brother's 1977 hit "I Wish You Were Someone I Love" which the Gatlin Brothers got involved with as well and added vocals to the song.

The band has since then worked on collaborations with a number of other artists including The McCrary Sisters with whom they've now released a track called "Shining Through My Window" along with the official music video.

Another song of the trio "Every Dog Has His Day" has a combination of three-part harmonies. It was released two years ago and is featured exclusively on Billboard. Part of their seven-song project, the wild tunes are built around a common line that is surrounded by foot-stomping bluegrass frivolity. This song is surrounded by a fiddle and banjo beat, as well as thumping percussion and feel-good lyrics.

Nashville Today with Devon O'Day, Ty Bentil Show, WSMV TV, and Fox 17 Rock & Review TV have all featured the Flat River Band on national television and their music has also been featured in films such as The Least of These - A Christmas Story.

About Flat River Band

The Flat River Band is an Americana Country Music Band that was formed in 2006 consisting of Chad, Denillo, and Andy Sitze. They've spent a major part of their lives in the music industry. Prior to moving to Nashville in 2004, they toured as The Sitze Family, a Bluegrass Gospel family band. They have topped the Bluegrass Gospel Charts several times over the years and have been featured on a number of platforms. In 2018, the Christmas film "The Least of These - A Christmas Story" starring Deborah Allen, Tayla Lynn, and Duane Allen, featured three of their songs.

About The McCrary Sisters

Influenced by Americana, blues, R&B, and classic soul, the band has a unique style of gospel. Consisting of all daughters of a former Baptist preacher and Reverend, the sisters have faith at the core of their music and have worked on a number of widely successful tracks and collaborated with a list of musicians.

