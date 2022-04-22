Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF EAB GROUP PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 APRIL 2022 SHARES THE SHARES OF EAB GROUP PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Today on April 22, 2022, Evli Plc and EAB Group Plc have signed a letter of intent, pursuant to which the parties are looking into a potential combination of Evli Plc's and EAB Group Plc's operations. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of EAB Group Plc to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article e). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make, or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260