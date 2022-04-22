FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Invitation to Q1 2022 presentation and webcast

Hamilton, Bermuda

April 22, 2022

Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday May 11, 2022 on or about 07:00 CEST (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 CEST (9:00 a.m. EST) the same day.

In order to attend the webcast and/or conference call you may do one of the following:

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/83zu5bq6





Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 56 30 15

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928338

United Kingdom, local: 08444 819 752

United States: +1 646 741 3167

United States (toll free): +1 8778709135

Confirmation Code: 5170424

A Q&A session will be held after the conference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the conference/webcast will be made available on www.flexlng.comand replay details will also be available at this website.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.