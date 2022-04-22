Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2022 | 09:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Invitation to Q1 2022 presentation and webcast

Hamilton, Bermuda
April 22, 2022

Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday May 11, 2022 on or about 07:00 CEST (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 CEST (9:00 a.m. EST) the same day.

In order to attend the webcast and/or conference call you may do one of the following:

Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/83zu5bq6


Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 56 30 15
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928338
United Kingdom, local: 08444 819 752
United States: +1 646 741 3167
United States (toll free): +1 8778709135

Confirmation Code: 5170424

A Q&A session will be held after the conference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the conference/webcast will be made available on www.flexlng.comand replay details will also be available at this website.

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


