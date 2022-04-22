~2021 ESG Report, Transform Tomorrow, Today, details how the global climate innovator met or exceeded annual targets toward its 2030 Sustainability Commitments~

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Transform Tomorrow, Today, which highlights notable progress toward ambitious, science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, diversity and inclusion commitments, and other sustainability goals.

"In 2021, we continued to set the pace in our industry for what's possible for a sustainable world," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We exceeded or met our annual targets for nearly all our 2030 Sustainability Commitments, demonstrating tangible progress on our glidepath toward significant reductions in carbon emissions, energy use, and waste and water, while increasing representation of women in leadership, and workforce diversity reflective of our communities. Through the power of our people, we continue to innovate, take bold action and transform the world for a better tomorrow."

Starting in 2021, Trane Technologies also linked executive and senior leader compensation to its ESG metrics, including emissions reduction, women in management, and diversity.

Key figures from the Transform Tomorrow, Today report include progress toward Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments, as compared to 2019 baseline:

Gigaton Challenge - Reduced 50 million metric tons of carbon from customers' emissions since 2019, toward the Company's Gigaton Challenge to reduce one billion metric tons of customers' carbon emissions by 2030 (Scope 3)

- Reduced 50 million metric tons of carbon from customers' emissions since 2019, toward the Company's Gigaton Challenge to reduce one billion metric tons of customers' carbon emissions by 2030 (Scope 3) Carbon neutrality - Reduced operational emissions by 25%, toward goal of achieving carbon neutral operations across the company's footprint

- Reduced operational emissions by 25%, toward goal of achieving carbon neutral operations across the company's footprint Absolute energy use reduction Reduced absolute energy usage by 3%, toward goal of achieving 10% absolute reduction in energy consumption across the company's footprint

Additional 2021 ESG progress highlights from Transform Tomorrow Today

Zero waste to landfill and water use 22 locations (54% of the Company's global manufacturing footprint) operating at zero waste to landfill, toward goal of reaching zero waste disposed in landfills; diverted four million pounds of waste from landfill to recycling/reuse; 18% decrease in water use in water-stressed regions

22 locations (54% of the Company's global manufacturing footprint) operating at zero waste to landfill, toward goal of reaching zero waste disposed in landfills; diverted four million pounds of waste from landfill to recycling/reuse; 18% decrease in water use in water-stressed regions Diversity inclusion and gender parity advancements Increased racially or ethnically diverse salaried employees in the U.S. to 18.4% and increased women in senior leadership roles to 24.6%, toward goal of achieving workforce diversity reflective of our communities and gender parity in senior leadership roles

Increased racially or ethnically diverse salaried employees in the U.S. to 18.4% and increased women in senior leadership roles to 24.6%, toward goal of achieving workforce diversity reflective of our communities and gender parity in senior leadership roles Relentless innovation investment - Launched more than 60 new products and services through the company's strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, including energy efficient, indoor environmental quality and low-carbon transport refrigeration technology

- Launched more than 60 new products and services through the company's strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, including energy efficient, indoor environmental quality and low-carbon transport refrigeration technology Sustainable Futures launch - Committed $100 million and 500,000 volunteer hours to support underrepresented students' access and pathways to STEM education; contributed 30,041 global employee volunteer hours and more than $11.3M in total philanthropic giving

- Committed $100 million and 500,000 volunteer hours to support underrepresented students' access and pathways to STEM education; contributed 30,041 global employee volunteer hours and more than $11.3M in total philanthropic giving Operation Possible launch Introduced employee-led crowdsourcing innovation program, engaging 5,000+ employees from 17 countries; nearly 300 solution ideas generated for first challenge the co-existence of food loss and hunger in alignment with United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger)

Beyond comprehensive, transparent ESG data, Transform Tomorrow, Today spotlights stories of people, projects and programs that put the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments in action.

Trane Technologies' ESG reporting is aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASBI). The Company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments are also aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Gender Equality (SDG5), Affordable Clean Energy (SDG7) and Climate Action (SDG13), with further support toward additional SDGs including SDG2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

To see the full report, visit tranetechnologies.com/esg.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

