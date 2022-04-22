

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $448 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $559 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $546 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $3.02 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $448 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.02 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



