New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) ("Plantable" or the "Company") today announces it has selected Grounded Packaging ("Grounded") as its new packaging supplier, providing carbon negative, recyclable packaging materials made from plant-based bioplastics.



Grounded's Sugarflex materials made from sustainable sugarcane will help Plantable achieve a carbon negative footprint for its new packaging. With the move to Grounded's Biovac bags, Plantable projects to replace over 2,114 kgs of virgin fossil fuel and with Grounded 'this bag saves' platform also recover the equivalent of 106,000 bottles of ocean bound plastic annually.



Together with the environmental impact of Plantable's food principles, which help save an estimated 30 square feet of forest, 20 lbs of CO2, and 1,100 gallons of water per meal per day by promoting plant-based ingredients in place of animal agriculture, this initiative furthers Plantable's commitment to improving the health of the planet both nutritionally and environmentally.

"I am delighted to announce this partnership with Grounded today on Earth Day and support the need for ethically conscious packaging," said CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia. "The decision to work together was one that was deemed necessary as Plantable's business is about all about health - and human and planetary health are intricately linked through the food system. I am confident that this partnership will help the battle against single-use plastics, and at Plantable we are committed to doing all that we can to shift food systems towards the delivery of sustainable diets."

Writes Ben Grant, Founder of Grounded: "We're incredibly excited to be partnering with the team at Plantable, a truly innovative and future forward business that is driven to create a healthier you and planet. We've been working with Plantable to deliver a packaging solution made from plants to ensure that their full product aligns with their sustainable mission as a business. With our planet being choked by single use plastics, we hope that the announcement of this partnership on Earth Day serves to not only inspire other food businesses but accelerates industries' transition to more earth positive solutions."

About Grounded Packaging

Grounded is the next generation of packaging materials and technology. With the most innovative flexible packaging materials available globally, Grounded specializes in sustainable packaging designed to meet the unique needs of different industries and product sets. Grounded uses globally certified materials and world leading manufacturing to put businesses at the forefront of the battle against single-use plastics. To learn more about Grounded, please visit groundedpackaging.co or click the link here: https://www.groundedpackaging.co

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

