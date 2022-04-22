DJ Telos Neutralizes its Past and Present Carbon Footprint - Net Zero

Telos Blockchain (ticker: TLOS) is thrilled to announce to the billion plus global citizens that proudly celebrate and embrace Earth Day that they now have a carbon-neutral smart contract option. Telos with the consulting aid of Plannet Zero, part of RedShaw Advisors Ltd, a leading carbon risk management and procurement firm, have committed to purchasing sequestration projects that will negate the emissions of the blockchain's entire history. The offsetting is being performed in the form of biochar, which sequesters carbon (removes it from the atmosphere permanently), versus buying emission avoidance credits.

Going Net Zero is the sweet spot that the Telos core developers have been striving to tap into for some time now. Up until now Telos' energy consumption has been scaled down via decarbonization to bring the energy consumption down to less than 0.000002 kWh per transaction. This was monumental when compared to Bitcoins' 2,258.49 kWh per transaction, Ethereum's 238.22 kWh per transaction or even Visa's 0.00148 kWh per transaction where Telos is still a massive 740x less. This was a great stride, and the team is very proud of this achievement, but it was still short of the goal of becoming environmentally invisible.

Plannet Zero worked with Telos to calculate their carbon footprint by conducting an analysis to quantify the Telos blockchain's energy consumption over the life of the chain. This analysis dated back to the first block ever generated, late 2018. Now, Telos is continuing to work closely with Plannet Zero to validate Telos' emissions profile and carbon reduction purchases. Telos has also already allocated the funds needed to continue sequestering the equivalent release of carbon by the blockchain into the future. The commitment made was to first neutralize the carbon footprint of the past and then to continue neutralizing the carbon footprint as needed. As a result, Telos will now be a Net Zero Layer 1 blockchain that is still ludicrously fast, inexpensive, not congested, credibly neutral, decentralized, easy to deploy on and free of any front running / MEV.

"dApps now running on the tEVM will be running carbon neutral smart contracts by default. The same neutrality umbrellas over all the end users minting and trading NFTs or coins on the Telos

Blockchain. There is something bigger than all of us to be said about this achievement!"

AJ Dinger, Telos Head of Business Development

In addition to offsetting the blockchain's carbon footprint, Telos in conjunction with Plannet Zero, is in the final stages of meeting all carbon neutral requirements for Scope 1, Scope 2 and operational scope 3 emissions for every aspect of Telos, including Telos Foundation and Telos Core Development staff. The carbon offset will be all encompassing and will be in full compliance with BSI PAS 2060 and will be verified by BSI.

About Telos

Live since 2018, Telos Blockchain (ticker: Tlos) is a third-generation smart contract platform that offers compatibility with Solidity, Vyper and Native C++ smart contracts. Telos provides full EVM/Solidity support with fixed low-cost gas fees and no front running. Uniquely, Telos also offers a path to fee-less transactions via its robust native C++ smart contract support. Even while operating as a Net Zero Blockchain, the chain still sustainably support hundreds of millions of transactions per day, produces blocks in 0.5 second intervals (on a first-in-first-out basis, eliminating front running on the network) and securely validates transactions via a credibly neutral and globally decentralized block producer network. The Telos Blockchain has the throughput needed to facilitate and scale the thriving Metaverse / Web 3.0 better than any other blockchain. Its performance is unrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to offer speed, scalability, costeffectiveness, credible decentralization, and end-user fairness. Telos, harnesses its power by utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a custom WASM runtime environment on the backend.

About The Foundation

The Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as a promotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and provide support to network applications. Contact Details

The Team

hello@telosfoundation.io

Company Website

https://www.telos.net/

