DJ Wrapped Hotels NFT: Pioneering the fractional real-estate scene of the Metaverse

Wrapped Hotels Wrapped Hotels NFT: Pioneering the fractional real-estate scene of the Metaverse 22-Apr-2022 / 19:40 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wrapped Hotels NFT: Pioneering the fractional real-estate scene of the Metaverse

Wrapped Hotels aims at democratizing digital fractional real-estate investments through its unique NFT collection based on renting systems and passive income generation.

NEWS RELEASE BY Wrapped Hotels

France, Paris

Wrapped Hotels is an NFT project announcing its upcoming Genesis Launch of 999 hotel rooms on the 28 of April.

The multifold growth of metaverse over the past few years has been intriguing. And rest assured that this growth isn't slowing down any time soon. By 2026, 25% of the people shall spend at least one hour daily in the metaverse, reports Gartner. This brings an opportunity for all to make money in the virtual wave. Individuals, as well as businesses, shall improve their income by building metaverse products. Moreover, about 30% of the businesses shall have metaverse products and services ready by 2026.

Therefore, investing and earning in the metaverse is an exciting opportunity, especially if you are up for a long-term game. One of the key investment opportunities in the metaverse is real estate. As per a report, the metaverse real estate was valued at USD0.5 billion which is expected to double i.e., USD1 billion in 2022.

Currently, 4 players are ruling the metaverse real estate market namely The Sandbox, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels and Somnium. The Sandbox rules the market with 62% market share followed by Decentraland with 34%. The Cryptovoxels and Somnium have a combined market share of 4%.

Another report predicts, that for the next six years the metaverse real estate to grow at a CAGR of 31%. How Wrapped Hotels Will Change the Metaverse Real Estate?

At present, the metaverse real estate has options for buying land, homes and workplaces. After hanging out in one place for a long time you may feel monotony. Moreover, if you want to earn income from it, you'll have to find a person who wishes to buy or rent your place. Here come Wrapped Hotels to your rescue. If you want to know how? Let me elaborate.

Wrapped Hotels is a digital hotel with each room having unique features. The project has a supply of 10,000 rooms. Further, each room has three categories for use. One of the categories is rooms, accounting for 95% of the total supply. The remaining 5% supply comprises lounges and reception desks. The project uses 'The Sandbox' metaverse for its' virtual chain of Hotels.

The project allots to each of its NFT holders to a deed of ownership for a room located in The Sandbox metaverse. Similar to a real-world hotel, users can rent their rooms and generate a passive income.

Coming to the ambience of the rooms that are out of this world (pun intended). The project team has worked hard on the aesthetics of the room by providing over 200 jaw-dropping furniture models (traits). Also, the furniture well caters to the utility of the room. The other aspect is that no two rooms are alike and hence an element of surprise for the people renting a new room every time.

Wrapped Hotels Genesis pre-sale is scheduled on the 28th of April How Do I Earn from Wrapped Hotels?

This is a question worth asking once you have seen the mind-boggling design of the rooms. Consider, Wrapped Hotels a commercial real estate. To explain further, real-world commercial properties like hotels, malls, shops etc. attract people & businesses and in return generate income. The same is the case with this digital hotel.

Initially, the project aims to crowdfund The Sandbox plot. The people crowdfunding the plot will get project NFT in return which will signify ownership of the room. As there will be 10,000 rooms, therefore each NFT will correspond to the 1/10,000th part of the plots.

Each owner shall have the liberty to monetise their part by organising events, showcasing an NFT collection, a virtual party etc. Other than this, the room owners will get additional 8% redistribution of secondary market sales royalties. This yield comes from the staking of rooms, and gets a multiplier in the form of a colour attribute; the colour of the walls represents the tower your room lies in. So, if you own multiple rooms in the same tower, you will get a higher return on investment. The ROI calculation doubles further if the rooms are on the same floor of a tower. Project Roadmap

The Q1 of 2022 marks the start of the project. The Q1 shall commence with the community growth and exclusive raffles with NFT airdrops and prizes for whitelisted members. Upon reaching a sales milestone the room owners will get benefits. At 5% sales, 2 whitelisted members will get free NFTs room airdrops The same giveaways will be conducted at 25%, 75% and 100% sales milestones.

During the sale, the Wrapped Hotel team will launch a Merch store, organise giveaways, conduct paid promotions, and funds transfer to the community wallet. The Opensea royalties redistribution among the room owners will commence upon achieving 100% sales.

The Q2 of 2022 will bring up the heat with land selection for hotel development in The Sandbox metaverse with the vote from room owners. This will be done by the mean of a community vote regarding the choice of lands where the Wrapped Hotels will be located on. Upon acquisition of the land, the French VoxEdit design team will import the rooms and buildings to give you an awesome experience. Upon full integration of the hotels, they will be ready for the grand opening featuring famous artists (think SnoopDog or Deadmau5) and brands (Gucci and Carrefour) already metaverse based.

In the third quarter of 2022, the room owners will be able to lend or rent their rooms via the Wrapped Bookings app. The lounge and reception area owners get a fee upon getting a booking in the hotel.

The excitement and elements of surprise won't stop here but will continue with the development of the Wrapped ecosystem. You will get to know about them through the Wrapped Hotel website and our loyal community on Discord.

Stay informed on Wrapped Hotels Genesis Sale: An Opportunity for Earning Greater Returns

Wrapped Hotel is giving us an opportunity to participate in the Genesis pre-sale. There are 999 rooms available for sale. . 10% of the Genesis room holders will further get lucky with a free NFT Airdrop during the public sale. . Increased chances of minting rare NFTs i.e., lounge and Reception Desk. Increased redistribution rate asthe overall room point allocation is higher on the . Genesis Presale. Thus, a higher drop rate of rare rooms also means an higher passive incomeredistribution compared to the Public Sale one. . Genesis room owners will get numerous giveaways of IRL resorts and hotel experiences.

About Wrapped Hotels

Wrapped Hotels is a collection of 10.000 unique and finely designed rooms.Holding any of these rooms will grant you access to the Wrapped ecosystem that will include an airdrop of its equivalent structure in the metaverse as well as a passive income stream from the first quarter. This 3D version will be part of our towers on The SandBox and yours to rent or party! Contact Details

Wrapped Hotels Media Group

wrappedhotels@gmail.com Company Website

https://wrappedhotels.io/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Wrapped Hotels PR1

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1333559 22-Apr-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2022 13:40 ET (17:40 GMT)