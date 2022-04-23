Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - With streaming services increasing the accessibility and demand for content worldwide, we are living in a golden age of entertainment. The streaming boom is a once-in-a-lifetime boon for the blooming careers of many up-and-coming actors, writers, directors, and producers. New production companies and streaming platforms are rising up to feed modern audiences' voracious appetite for entertainment. Lesnik Entertainment is one such production company aiming to make a name for itself amidst the rise of streaming. Created by actor and filmmaker Jack Settipane and his long-time production partner Dakota Kieras, the company has one full-length feature and several successful shorts under its belt so far.

Lesnik now hopes to take things to the next level with three original film and TV productions.

Remnants

Seven years in the making, Remnants is a gritty, post-apocalyptic psychological horror-thriller film. The film tracks the remaining members of a group of survivors living in a dystopian wasteland. They search for a better life amidst terrifying monsters and human dangers. Lesnik founder Jack Settipane directs and stars in the film alongside E.R. Ruiz (Sons of Anarchy, American Sniper), Tavo Betancourt (4M followers), Telemundo star Nashla Aguilar (1M followers), and Inna Moll (1M followers).

With the market for horror films proving to be one of the most consistently lucrative in the entertainment industry, Lesnik predicts high returns on its modest budget. On average, horror films generate a 600% ROI on average, with some of the best-performing films reaching upwards of a 2,000% return. Even poorly rated or poorly received horror films typically do well at the box office, with some of the lowest-rated films in the genre still making over 100x their initial budget.

Lesnik Entertainment also has two cartoon sitcoms in post-production. Both shows will feature beloved comedians Andy Dick and Fred Stoller in recurring roles.

That Moon Show

That Moon Show follows the misadventures of a cast of characters surrounding a nail salon in LA. In the show, the mundane lives of Moon and her husband, Chicken Man, are constantly interrupted by the insane antics of those around them. Voiced by TikTok sensation moontellthat (13.3M followers), Moon is the owner of Moon's Nail Salon, a one-of-a-kind place that attracts a wacky cast of characters, including sassy nail stylist Andy (voiced by Andy Dick), salon regular Fred (voiced by Fred Stoller of Rick and Morty), and bumbling police officer Dave (voiced by Settipane). The show is both absurdly funny and truthful to the unpredictability of living in LA.

Survivors

Set in what would be the 1960s, Survivors is an animated comedy following an idiosyncratic band of survivors in the wake of a zombie apocalypse. Led by charmingly inept leader Mason (voiced by Settipane), the group holes up in a Malibu beach house, where they get into all manner of wacky high jinks. Telemundo star Nashla Aguilar also joins the cast in a leading role as lesbian hippy Kyla. A funny and charming take on a typically bleak genre, Survivors breathes fresh life into the undead.

Bringing New Productions to Audiences Across the World

With so much time, effort, and love invested in these projects, the Lesnik Entertainment team hopes to see them on screens across the world as soon as possible. "I'm excited to get these projects out there after years of work," says Settipane. "We've had so much fun making them, although painful at times, and we know that people are going to have fun watching them… hopefully without the pain part." With so many stars and influencers attached, buzz for each of these productions is building quickly, and Lesnik Entertainment doesn't like to keep the fans waiting. The company hopes to strike a distribution deal within the next few months.

Learn more about Lesnik Entertainment and its founders, Jack Settipane and Dakota Kieras, on IMDb. Reach out at Jack.Settipane@gmail.com.

