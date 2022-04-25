Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine Lösung: Alternativ investieren! - Wo der große Hebel ist…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.04.2022 | 12:40
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM 25-Apr-2022 / 11:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 April 2022

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

Hot Rocks Investments plc announces that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at 11.30 a.m. on 16 May 2022, at Lansdowne house, 57 Berkeley square, London, W1J 6ER.

Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders, together with the annual report and accounts and will be available at https://www.hot-rocks.co.uk/.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 157414 
EQS News ID:  1334347 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334347&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2022 06:08 ET (10:08 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.