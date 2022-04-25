DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM

25 April 2022

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

Hot Rocks Investments plc announces that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at 11.30 a.m. on 16 May 2022, at Lansdowne house, 57 Berkeley square, London, W1J 6ER.

Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders, together with the annual report and accounts and will be available at https://www.hot-rocks.co.uk/.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796

