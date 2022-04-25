Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign completes patient enrolment to the TOP FUSION study

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 25, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has enrolled all patients in the clinical study TOP FUSION, which will primarily evaluate the safety and efficacy of OssDsign Catalyst in patients undergoing spinal fusion surgery.



OssDsign will now follow the patients recruited for the study for 24 months. The outcome of the study will primarily focus on healing between the vertebrae and the lack of treatment-related side effects. The company's nanosynthetic bone graft OssDsign Catalyst received FDA approval in 2020 and was launched on the US market in August 2021.

"OssDsign builds a comprehensive package of clinical data for OssDsign Catalyst, now with a fully recruited TOP FUSION study. The study will generate important clinical information that paves the way for establishing the product in the global market," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in OssDsign AB, including indirect ownership via KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounts to 10.4 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

