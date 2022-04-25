Novibet Extends its Global Partnership with Nuvei for Card Processing and Alternative Payments

Nuvei is now Enabling Novibet to Accept Apple Pay and Expand Internationally Through a Single Integration

MONTREAL and MALTA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company")?(Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow's payment platform, announces today that it is extending its partnership with Novibet, a leading European sports betting and online casino operator, to accept payments as it expands globally.

Building on a successful partnership delivering card processing solutions in countries such as Greece, Italy, and Ireland, Novibet is now also offering its players the option to deposit seamlessly and securely using Apple Pay for the first time via its single point of integration with Nuvei. Players will be able to request payouts to Apple Pay as well. Apple Pay's convenient checkout user experience makes it an attractive deposit option, in particular for returning players that want to upload funds through the quickest possible method.

Novibet is rapidly expanding its customer base across Europe, with accelerated growth in countries across the continent. The operator is also expected to launch in more markets internationally including the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, starting later this year.

Nuvei's strong heritage supporting gaming companies to expand geographically through its intimate knowledge of local customers and regulations, and a fully customizable cashier to adapt to each market, means it is the payments partner of choice for leading operators when considering how to grow internationally.

Philip Fayer, CEO & Chair of Nuvei commented: "Providing players with the most relevant payments experiences and the ability to grow internationally is at the heart of what Nuvei brings to gaming. Enabling Novibet to add Apple Pay to our card processing solution is a great example of this. Seamless deposits and payouts have been growing in significance for the industry for some time and this trend will only continue.

"We're looking forward to working closely with Novibet and are very excited about growing together globally this year."

Konstantinos Andris, COO of Novibet added: "Novibet is one of the most innovative GameTech brands, operating in Europe and soon to launch in America. Adding Apple Pay to our payment options is another example of this. Enabling players to use all the relevant payment methods is critical to maintaining our industry-leading player experience.

"And it is easy to see why Apple Pay is growing in popularity as a payment method. The ease and security of the checkout process is valuable to our players, which is why we are excited that our partnership with Nuvei means that we can offer this in an equally convenient and safe manner."

With this announcement Nuvei continues to demonstrate why it is the global leader for online payments. Nuvei enables businesses to accept over 550 local and alternative payment methods including Instant Bank Transfer, digital wallets and real-time bank transfers via a fully customizable checkout to suit local consumers across the globe, and has deep regulatory knowledge to support operators as they enter new markets.

About?Nuvei??

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow's payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers' business, Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 46 markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Novibet

Novibet is an established GameTech company operating in Europe through its Headquarters in Malta, offices in Greece and employees in Isle of Man, UK, and Italy. Licensed and regulated by HGC, MGA, ADM, and Irish Revenue Commissioners, Novibet is committed to delivering the best sports betting and gaming experience to an ever-expanding customer base. Since 2010, Novibet has offered online sports betting and casino entertainment, in many competitive European markets.

Novibet provides the best online casino games, having teamed up with the world's leading online casino content providers. With over 5,000 online casino games available, Novibet delivers a plethora of slots, casino table, live-action, and many more game types across desktop, mobile, and tablet devices.

Novibet has its own proprietary betting platform that integrates leading official data providers; its own algorithms generating an extensive betting offer that includes In Play and Minute markets; in house developed Automatic and Hybrid Cash-Out options; quick settlement of bets; and unparalleled excitement to sports enthusiasts.