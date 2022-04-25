Developed by scientists in Spain, the new methodology is claimed to be capable of mitigating energy crises in Europe through climate predictions.From pv magazine Spain A group of scientists from the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) in Spain has shown for the first time how changes in atmospheric circulation patterns on a planetary scale, which are known as teleconnections, affect renewable energy generation in different European countries. In the paper "Seasonal prediction of renewable energy generation in Europe based on four teleconnection indices," published in Renewable Energy, the Spanish ...

