DJ Hardman & Co Research: Surface Transforms (SCE) Growth rate and visibility enhanced even further

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Surface Transforms (SCE) Growth rate and visibility enhanced even further 25-Apr-2022 / 16:05 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Growth rate and visibility enhanced even further

On 24 March, Surface Transforms (SCE) announced a further major multi-year contract from OEM 8. This contract is its largest to date, and brings an additional ca.GBP70m lifetime sales value. The company's strong outlook is entrenched, as aptly summarised by the Chairman some time ago with the FY'22 interim results, which were announced on 13 September 2021: "The Company now expects to enter a period of high growth, partially, but not solely based on a lifetime value OEM order book of ca.GBP70m". The GBP70m order book of seven months ago has expanded to over GBP180m, via existing and new clients. Capacity expansion is in place and documented.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/growth-rate-and-visibility-enhanced-even-further/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

Upcoming event | Hardman Talks: Surface Transforms Capital Markets Day webinar

We are delighted to announce Surface Transforms will be presenting a live webinar on Hardman Talks at 2:00pm on Thursday 28 April 2022.

The company is holding a Capital Markets Day at its factory in Knowsley on 27 April. This has proved so popular that it has not been possible to accommodate all those who would like to attend. The webinar will provide the opportunity to view the management presentation given at the site visit. This presentation will be followed by a question and answer session with the management team.

You can send us your questions when you register or during the presentation.

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mike Foster London mf@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1334705 25-Apr-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334705&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2022 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)