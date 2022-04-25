Anzeige
Montag, 25.04.2022
WKN: A2DSW0 ISIN: BE0974313455 Ticker-Symbol: 1E91 
Frankfurt
25.04.22
17:11 Uhr
3,545 Euro
-0,065
-1,80 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
Actusnews Wire
25.04.2022 | 18:12
ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: PAYMENT SCHEDULE FOR THE REDEMPTION OF ISSUE PREMIUM OF EUR 0.14 PER SHARE

Payment schedule

for the redemption of issue premium

of EUR 0.14 per share

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 31 March 2022 has approved the redemption of issue premium treated as paid-up capital, for an amount of EUR 0.14 per share.

In accordance with Article 7:209 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, the detachment of the coupon entitling to the redemption of the issue premium takes place as of a two-month period following the publication of the decision of the General Meeting in the Annexes to the Belgian State Gazette.

The detachment date (ex-date) is set for 30 June 2022.

The record-date is set for 1st July 2022.

The payment date (pay-date) is set for 4 July 2022.

The redemption will be carried by the paying agent Euroclear Belgium.

ABOUT ECONOCOM
As a digital general contractor, Econocom conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organizations. With 49 years' experience, it is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees, and generated €2,505m in revenues in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us Twitter
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
nathalie.etzenbach@econocom.com
Press relations contact: david.molins@econocom.com
Agency contact:
info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 01
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJtuZZtrk5zFy29qkptpaGJmbZiUlmCabWmalWJrlZqZb51hm2hmaJqbZnBllmdv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74129-pr-payment-schedule-issue-premium-2022.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
