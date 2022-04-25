ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: PAYMENT SCHEDULE FOR THE REDEMPTION OF ISSUE PREMIUM OF EUR 0.14 PER SHARE

Payment schedule

for the redemption of issue premium

of EUR 0.14 per share

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 31 March 2022 has approved the redemption of issue premium treated as paid-up capital, for an amount of EUR 0.14 per share.

In accordance with Article 7:209 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, the detachment of the coupon entitling to the redemption of the issue premium takes place as of a two-month period following the publication of the decision of the General Meeting in the Annexes to the Belgian State Gazette.

The detachment date (ex-date) is set for 30 June 2022.

The record-date is set for 1st July 2022.

The payment date (pay-date) is set for 4 July 2022.

The redemption will be carried by the paying agent Euroclear Belgium.

