Regulatory News:

Due to the exceptional circumstances currently faced by the Company, which have required the support of the teams to the investigations of the public authorities, to the preparation of the Senate hearing as well as to the mission carried out by the independent firms, ORPEA (Paris:ORP) has decided to postpone the publication of its annual accounts being audited to Friday 13 May 2022.

The Company will ask the Chairman of the Commercial Court for an extension of the deadline for holding its annual general meeting at the end of July 2022.

The Company will also announce its revenue for the first quarter of 2022 on Friday 13 May 2022.

In line with the Company's commitment, the preliminary findings can be found in their entirety in the progress report by Grant Thornton and Alvarez Marsal, available at: https://www.orpea-group.com/actualites

With respect to shareholders and investors, the company will continue to favor public communication over any other form of communication.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the world leaders in Dependency care (nursing homes, assisted living, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, home care services).

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425006112/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ORPEA

Steve Grobet

EVP Communication and Investor Relations

s.grobet@orpea.net

Benoit Lesieur

Investor Relations Director

b.lesieur@orpea.net

Investor Relations

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

orpea@newcap.eu

Media Relations

Image 7

Laurence Heilbronn

Tel.: +33 (0)6 89 87 61 37

lheilbronn@image7.fr

Charlotte Le Barbier

Tel.: +33 (0)6 78 37 27 60

clebarbier@image7.fr