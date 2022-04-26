

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) said its first-quarter revenue increased approximately 7% on an underlying basis against the prior year period, driven by pricing actions, new business wins and continued demand recovery in Personal Care. The Group said its cash generation in the first quarter was in line with expectations and the business model remains highly cash generative.



The Group said it has initiated a strategic review of its Chromium business. The review will establish whether the full potential of Chromium can best be delivered as part of Elementis, or, via a full or partial divestment.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELEMENTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de