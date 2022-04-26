- (PLX AI) - UPM Q1 revenue EUR 2,507 million vs. estimate EUR 2,260 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 377 million vs. estimate EUR 330 million
- • Q1 pretax profit EUR 179 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 277 million vs. estimate EUR 229 million
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 183 million
- • Q1 EPS EUR 0.25
- • Q1 net income EUR 139 million
- • Market demand was strong and UPM businesses performed well, CEO said
- • The result is a good achievement when viewed against the background of the strikes that took place at most of our Finnish mills and the war in Ukraine: CEO
