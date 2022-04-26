

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Workspace brands operator IWG Plc (IWG.L) on Tuesday said its revenue in the first quarter increased to 613.7 million pounds from 517.7 million pounds in the same period a year ago.



System-wide revenue rose 18.3% to 691.8 million pounds from 581.7 million pounds last year, helped by increased franchising and partnering.



The company said its pre-2021 occupancy for the first quarter improved 780bps year-on-year to 74.5%.



Net debt as at 31 March 2022 on a pre-IFRS 16 basis was 763.8 million pounds compared with 293.8 million pounds a year earlier.



Looking forward, the company said, 'IWG is uniquely placed to capitalise on the strengthening structural tailwinds as more businesses globally embrace hybrid working.....With the combination of The Instant Group and the merger of certain IWG digital and technology assets, we have made a significant step forward in our strategy to be the global leader in the large, dynamic, and fast-growing flexible workspace booking platforms market.'







