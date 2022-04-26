Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Invitation and agenda to Capital Markets Day 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release April 26, 2022

Invitation and agenda to Capital Markets Day 2022

Rovio Entertainment invites analysts, institutional investors and financial media to participate in Capital Markets Day on Wednesday May 11, 2022 from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. CEST / 3.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. EEST. Address: Hotel At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6, 111 51 Stockholm, Sweden.

During the day Rovio's CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand, together with the management, will present an update on Rovio strategy and key growth drivers. Day's presentations also include deep dives to Angry Birds brand strategy and Rovio's technology platform named Beacon. Presentations will be followed by Q&A sessions.

The event will be held in a hybrid format, allowing participation live via Rovio's investor website https://investors.rovio.com. Rovio is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, and if circumstances change, the event will be held only in a virtual format. The event materials and recording of the day will be published on the Rovio investor website after the event in English.

The agenda of Rovio's Capital Markets Day can be found below and is also published athttps://investors.rovio.com/en/releases-events/capital-markets-day.

Capital Markets Day 2022 agenda (all times in CEST):

13.30-14.00 Registration on site 14.00-14.05 Opening remarks 14.05-14.30 Rovio strategy 14.30-14.45 Financials 14.45-15.15 Q&A 15.15-15.30 Break 15.30-15.45 Angry Birds: Strong and growing presence in all leading forms of entertainment 15.45-16.00 Beacon: Our guiding light to growth 16.00-16.15 Beacon: Driving organic growth - Case Angry Birds 2 16.15-16.30 Beacon: Driving inorganic growth - Case M&A strategy & Ruby Games 16.30-16.55 Q&A 16.55-17.00 Wrap-up and closing remarks 17.00-18.00 Drinks and canapés

Please register to the physical event via e-mail RovioIR@rovio.comby Friday, May 6, 2022.

Registering to the virtual event at https://investors.rovio.com/.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Timo Rahkonen, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Media phone + 358 40 485 8985

RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)