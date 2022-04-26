- (PLX AI) - UPM shares rose almost 5% after the company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings even when faced with strikes in Finland and the effects of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
- • UPM Q1 revenue was EUR 2,507 million vs. estimate EUR 2,260 million, while adjusted EBITDA was EUR 377 million vs. estimate EUR 330 million
- • Q1 clearly beat expectations, and while the stock has underperformed the sector year-to-date, it has some of the most attractive earnings profiles ahead, analysts at SEB said
- • The performance gap should continue to close gradually: SEB
