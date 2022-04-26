- (PLX AI) - Getinge shares fell 13% after Q1 profit was much worse than expected due to fewer ventilator sales and supply chain challenges.
- • But the company reiterated its full year guidance, and analysts at Carnegie would recommend buying the stock on weakness today
- • Getinge says has a strong pipeline of orders and the sales forecast for the full-year remains unchanged, as it expects to see a strong recovery in margins as volumes increase throughout the rest of the year
- • Q1 is normally a seasonally small quarter for Getinge, Carnegie said
- • Q1 was impacted by delayed deliveries, and it should lead to low-single digit downward revisions to consensus, analysts at SEB said
