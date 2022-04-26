NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. (symbol: EIM) on 29 March 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 27 April 2022. ISIN IS0000019800 Company name Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 175.200.000 (175.200.000 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 2.150.000 (2.150.000 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 173.050.000 (173.050.000 shares) reduction Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol EIM Orderbook ID 90274