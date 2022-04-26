First-quarter 2022 net earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, compared with 2021 EPS of $1.18; First-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $1.07, down 10.8 percent compared with 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.20

First-quarter 2022 revenues of $723.6 million, up 4.2 percent on a reported basis and up 6.4 percent on an organic basis

First-quarter 2022 operating margin of 16.2 percent, compared with 2021 operating margin of 18.9 percent; Adjusted operating margin of 16.9 percent, down 240 basis points compared with 2021 adjusted operating margin of 19.3 percent

Raising 2022 full-year revenue growth outlook to a range of 7.5 to 9 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 to 10 percent organically

Reaffirming full-year 2022 EPS outlook range of $5.50 to $5.70 and adjusted EPS outlook range of $5.55 to $5.75

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today reported first-quarter 2022 net revenues of $723.6 million and net earnings of $93 million, or $1.05 per share. Excluding charges related to restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, as well as a non-operating investment gain, adjusted net earnings were $95.2 million, or $1.07 per share, down 10.8 percent when compared with first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.20.

First-quarter 2022 net revenues increased 4.2 percent when compared to the prior-year period (up 6.4 percent on an organic basis). The organic revenue increase was driven by improving price realization across the portfolio. Volume was essentially flat. Reported revenues reflect impacts from foreign currency and divestitures that offset the impact of acquisitions.

"The continued strength in demand is encouraging," said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. "Americas non-residential and International markets are driving strong organic growth, and we were able to deliver significant improvement in price realization. Still, inflationary pressures persist, and supply chain, labor and electronic component challenges continue. We remain committed to driving price to offset inflationary pressures and expand margins."

The Allegion Americas segment revenues increased 5.9 percent (up 5.9 percent on an organic basis). The organic increase was driven by improving price realization that was slightly offset by lower volume as a result of continued supply chain constraints, electronics and other parts shortages as well as a tough prior-year comparable. The non-residential business was up low-double digits percent driven by strong price realization and a modest volume increase. The residential business was down mid-single digit percent against a large channel load-in during the prior year.

The Allegion International segment revenues were flat (up 7.6 percent on an organic basis). The organic increase was driven by solid price realization and volume growth primarily in the SimonsVoss, Interflex and Global Portable Security businesses.

First-quarter 2022 operating income was $117 million, a decrease of $14.3 million or 10.9 percent compared to 2021. Adjusted operating income in first-quarter 2022 was $122.5 million, a decrease of $11.5 million or 8.6 percent compared to 2021.

First-quarter 2022 operating margin was 16.2 percent, compared with 18.9 percent in 2021. The adjusted operating margin in first-quarter 2022 was 16.9 percent, compared with 19.3 percent in 2021. The 240-basis-point decrease in adjusted operating margin is attributable to higher material and freight costs, productivity challenges caused by supply chain pressures and incremental investments that more than offset volume leverage.

Additional Items

Interest expense for first-quarter 2022 was $11.9 million, down from $12.3 million for first-quarter 2021.

Other income net for first-quarter 2022 was $2.2 million, compared to other income net of $3.5 million in the same period of 2021.

The company's effective tax rate for first-quarter 2022 was 13.2 percent, compared with 11.7 percent in 2021. The company's adjusted effective tax rate for first-quarter 2022 was 14 percent, compared with 12.3 percent in 2021.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Year-to-date available cash flow for 2022 was $11.8 million, a decrease of $93.7 million versus the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in available cash flow is due to lower year-to-date net earnings and seasonal timing of net working capital changes. Available cash flow is consistent with historical trends in the first quarter. The company ended first-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $305.1 million, as well as total debt of $1,439.4 million.

Share Repurchases

During first-quarter 2022, the company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares for $61 million under its previously authorized share repurchase program, which was approved by the company's board of directors in February 2020.

Acquisition of Stanley Access Technologies Business

On Friday, April 22, 2022, Allegion announced the acquisition of Stanley Access Technologies LLC ("Access Technologies") and assets related to the automatic entrance solutions business from Stanley Black Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Following the close of the transaction, Allegion expects to operate the Access Technologies business as part of the Allegion Americas segment.

"I'd like to reiterate how excited we are to welcome the Access Technologies business into the Allegion family," said Petratis. "This acquisition adds a category market leader with high-quality products, an expansive service footprint and a strong financial profile to our portfolio. With a track record of innovation, the business and team are extremely complementary to Allegion."

2022 Standalone Outlook

The company is raising its full-year 2022 revenue outlook and now expects reported revenue growth of 7.5 to 9 percent and organic revenue growth of 8.5 to 10 percent, when compared with 2021, after excluding the expected impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency movements.

The company is reaffirming full-year 2022 reported EPS to be in the $5.50 to $5.70 range, with adjusted EPS between $5.55 to $5.75. Adjustments to 2022 EPS of $0.05 per share include expected charges for restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, as well as non-operating investment gains and losses.

The outlook includes incremental investment of approximately $0.15 to $0.20 per share; assumes a full-year adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 13 percent; and assumes an average diluted share count for the full year of approximately 88.5 million shares.

The company expects full-year 2022 available cash flow of approximately $470 to $490 million.

The standalone outlook information included above does not include Access Technologies or anticipated costs related to the transaction. The company will provide an updated outlook, which will include the impacts of the acquisition, after the transaction closes.

ALLEGION PLC Condensed and Consolidated Income Statements (In millions, except per share data) UNAUDITED Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenues 723.6 694.3 Cost of goods sold 434.9 396.9 Gross profit 288.7 297.4 Selling and administrative expenses 171.7 166.1 Operating income 117.0 131.3 Interest expense 11.9 12.3 Other income, net (2.2 (3.5 Earnings before income taxes 107.3 122.5 Provision for income taxes 14.2 14.3 Net earnings 93.1 108.2 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1 0.2 Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc 93.0 108.0 Basic earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: 1.05 1.19 Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: 1.05 1.18 Shares outstanding basic 88.2 90.7 Shares outstanding diluted 88.6 91.2

ALLEGION PLC Condensed and Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) UNAUDITED March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 305.1 397.9 Accounts and notes receivables, net 324.3 283.3 Inventories 402.9 380.4 Other current assets 45.0 56.0 Total current assets 1,077.3 1,117.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 280.8 283.7 Goodwill 796.4 803.8 Intangible assets, net 434.0 447.5 Other noncurrent assets 419.1 398.4 Total assets 3,007.6 3,051.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 258.4 259.1 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 310.5 329.5 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 12.6 12.6 Total current liabilities 581.5 601.2 Long-term debt 1,426.8 1,429.5 Other noncurrent liabilities 254.3 257.9 Equity 745.0 762.4 Total liabilities and equity 3,007.6 3,051.0

ALLEGION PLC Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) UNAUDITED Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net earnings 93.1 108.2 Depreciation and amortization 20.4 21.4 Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items (93.0 (17.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 20.5 111.8 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (8.7 (6.3 Other investing activities, net 2.4 1.7 Net cash used in investing activities (6.3 (4.6 Financing Activities Debt repayments, net (3.1 Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders (35.8 (32.5 Repurchase of ordinary shares (61.0 (149.7 Other financing activities, net (5.0 (5.0 Net cash used in financing activities (104.9 (187.2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2.1 (6.1 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (92.8 (86.1 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 397.9 480.4 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 305.1 394.3

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 1 SELECTED OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenues Allegion Americas 528.2 498.9 Allegion International 195.4 195.4 Total net revenues 723.6 694.3 Operating income (loss) Allegion Americas 123.9 135.4 Allegion International 19.6 15.4 Corporate unallocated (26.5 (19.5 Total operating income 117.0 131.3

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 2 The Company presents operating income, operating margin, net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) on both a U.S. GAAP basis and on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, revenue growth on a U.S. GAAP basis and organic revenue growth on a non-GAAP basis, and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin (both non-GAAP measures). The Company presents these non-GAAP measures because management believes they provide useful perspective of the Company's underlying business results and trends and a more comparable measure of period-over-period results. These measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining at-risk compensation. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related U.S. GAAP measures.

The Company defines the presented non-GAAP measures as follows: (1) Adjustments to operating income, operating margin, net earnings, EPS and EBITDA include items such as goodwill, indefinite-lived trade name and other asset impairment charges, restructuring charges, acquisition and integration costs, debt refinancing costs, gains or losses related to the divestiture of businesses or equity method investments and non-operating investment gains or losses; (2) Organic revenue growth is defined as U.S. GAAP revenue growth excluding the impact of divestitures, acquisitions and currency effects; and (3) Available cash flow is defined as U.S. GAAP net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. These non-GAAP measures may not be defined and calculated the same as similar measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET EARNINGS (In millions, except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Reported Adjustments Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Reported Adjustments Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Net revenues 723.6 723.6 694.3 694.3 Operating income 117.0 5.5 (1) 122.5 131.3 2.7 (1) 134.0 Operating margin 16.2 16.9 18.9 19.3 Earnings before income taxes 107.3 3.5 (2) 110.8 122.5 2.7 (2) 125.2 Provision for income taxes 14.2 1.3 (3) 15.5 14.3 1.1 (3) 15.4 Effective income tax rate 13.2 14.0 11.7 12.3 Net earnings 93.1 2.2 95.3 108.2 1.6 109.8 Noncontrolling interests 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc 93.0 2.2 95.2 108.0 1.6 109.6 Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: 1.05 0.02 1.07 1.18 0.02 1.20

(1) Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, consist of $5.5 million of restructuring charges and acquisition and integration expenses. Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, consist of $2.7 million of restructuring charges. (2) Adjustments to earnings before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022 consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above and a non-operating investment gain of $2.0 million. Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above. (3) Adjustments to the provision for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, consist of $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively, of tax expense related to the excluded items discussed above.

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 3 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME BY REGION (In millions) Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021 As Reported Margin As Reported Margin Allegion Americas Net revenues (GAAP) 528.2 498.9 Operating income (GAAP) 123.9 23.5 135.4 27.1 Restructuring charges 0.1 0.1 Adjusted operating income 123.9 23.5 135.5 27.2 Depreciation and amortization 8.9 1.6 8.8 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA 132.8 25.1 144.3 28.9 Allegion International Net revenues (GAAP) 195.4 195.4 Operating income (GAAP) 19.6 10.0 15.4 7.9 Restructuring charges 0.7 0.3 2.6 1.3 Acquisition and integration costs 0.1 0.1 Adjusted operating income 20.4 10.4 18.0 9.2 Depreciation and amortization 9.7 5.0 10.1 5.2 Adjusted EBITDA 30.1 15.4 28.1 14.4 Corporate Operating loss (GAAP) (26.5 (19.5 Acquisition and integration costs 4.7 Adjusted operating loss (21.8 (19.5 Depreciation and amortization 0.8 1.1 Adjusted EBITDA (21.0 (18.4 Total Net revenues 723.6 694.3 Adjusted operating income 122.5 16.9 134.0 19.3 Depreciation and amortization 19.4 2.7 20.0 2.9 Adjusted EBITDA 141.9 19.6 154.0 22.2

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 4 RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO AVAILABLE CASH FLOW AND NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities 20.5 111.8 Capital expenditures (8.7 (6.3 Available cash flow 11.8 105.5

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net earnings (GAAP) 93.1 108.2 Provision for income taxes 14.2 14.3 Interest expense 11.9 12.3 Depreciation and amortization 19.4 20.0 EBITDA 138.6 154.8 Other income, net (2.2 (3.5 Acquisition and integration costs and restructuring charges 5.5 2.7 Adjusted EBITDA 141.9 154.0

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 5 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE GROWTH TO NON-GAAP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH BY REGION Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Allegion Americas Revenue growth (GAAP) 5.9 (2.6 Currency translation effects (0.3 Organic growth (non-GAAP) 5.9 (2.9 Allegion International Revenue growth (GAAP) 20.2 Acquisitions and divestitures 0.8 1.5 Currency translation effects 6.8 (10.7 Organic growth (non-GAAP) 7.6 11.0 Total Revenue growth (GAAP) 4.2 2.9 Acquisitions and divestitures 0.3 0.4 Currency translation effects 1.9 (2.8 Organic growth (non-GAAP) 6.4 0.5

