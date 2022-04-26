NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (EACH A "U.S. PERSON")) OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON REGISTERED, INCORPORATED, LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION.

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT ADDRESSED TO ANY PERSON HOLDING THE NOTES (AS DEFINED BELOW), DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, THROUGH NATIONAL SETTLEMENT DEPOSITORY (NSD).

Eurasian Development Bank (the "Offeror") announces an invitation to eligible holders of the outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 4.767 per cent. notes due 2022 (ISIN XS0831571434, Common Code 083157143) of which U.S.$493,960,000 is currently outstanding (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation the "Offer") up to an aggregate principal amount of U.S.$200,000,000. Notes held by the Offeror are not considered outstanding for the purposes of the Offer.

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 19 April 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

EDB values its reputation of a responsible issuer and deems it important to develop its relationships with the investors taking into account the interests of all the parties. At the end of the tender, all bids will be settled on equal terms for all investors.

The Purchase Price for the Notes will be determined pursuant to a modified Dutch auction procedure as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Minimum Purchase Price is U.S.$700 per U.S.$1,000 in principal amount. The Maximum Purchase Price is U.S.$800 per U.S.$1,000 in principal amount.

The purpose of the Offer is to enable the Offeror to acquire certain of its outstanding Notes at their current market prices, which is reflective of the Offeror's liquidity position and consistent with its ongoing liability management objectives. Notes purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled and will not be re-issued or resold.

Expected timetable is as follows: Launch 19 April 2022; Expiration 4PM London Time on 28 April 2022; Announcement 29 April 2022; Settlement 5 May 2022

Information and Tender Agent: D.F. King Limited; In London: 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ, Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700; In Hong Kong: Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower, 28 Queen's Road Central, Telephone: +852 3953 7208, Email: eurasian@dfkingltd.com, Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/eurasian

The Offeror: Eurasian Development Bank; 220 Dostyk Street, Almaty 050051, Republic of Kazakhstan, Sergey Arzumanov Email: Arzumanov_SA@eabr.org, Mobile: +7 (916) 362-89-14, Bagdat Utegulov Email: Utegulov_BD@eabr.org Desk: +7 (727) 244-4044 ext. 6882, Mobile: +7 777 002 5417; Jalgas Tadjibaev Email: Tajibayev_JA@eabr.org Desk: +7 (727) 244-4044 ext. 6041, Mobile: +7 701 397 9750

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005660/en/

Contacts:

Azima Sapargaliyeva, PR-manager, +7 (727) 244 40 44 ext 6147, pressa@eabr.org