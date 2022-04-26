Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko and Mansur Gavriel announce a playful limited-edition capsule collection for summer living





Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 26 April 2022 at 2.00 p.m.

Finnish design house Marimekko and modern luxury brand Mansur Gavriel are pleased to announce a limited-edition capsule collection combining Mansur Gavriel's quality craftsmanship with Marimekko's art of printmaking. Drawing inspiration from art as well as nature's shapes and forms, the capsule merges some of the most iconic bag styles of Mansur Gavriel and two bold Marimekko prints designed by Maija Isola and Annika Rimala in the 1960s. The Mansur Gavriel x Marimekko collection is a true celebration of the optimistic lifestyle both brands represent. Playful, joyful and creative, the collection offers the perfect long-lasting summer staples for life in the city and beyond.

The Mansur Gavriel x Marimekko collection will be available from 7 June 2022 onward on mansurgavriel.com, at selected Mansur Gavriel e-tailers and retailers around the world, thus increasing Marimekko's international brand awareness. The capsule collection is also available on marimekko.com and in chosen Marimekko stores and retailers globally.

"This capsule represents summer joy, and we couldn't be happier to present this collaboration collection with Mansur Gavriel. Maija Isola's iconic Mansikkavuoret (strawberry mountains) and Annika Rimala's Suomu (fish scale) make a delicious, dream-like combination with Mansur Gavriel's most classic bag shapes - the tote and the bucket bag. The opportunity to collaborate with Mansur Gavriel felt really natural: together, we share an enthusiasm for art and the surrounding nature, and of course a love of colors and shapes. This collaboration is the perfect example that timeless, high-quality design that brings joy to people's everyday lives doesn't have to be neutral," says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

"We are both longtime fans of Marimekko. Rachel has a degree in textile design from the Rhode Island School of Design, and studied abroad at the Danmarks Designskole her junior year, focusing on the history of Scandinavian textile design, as well as creating original textile prints while there. It is very exciting to create a product with an influential brand that we both admire. We are strong colorists, and we love how color is a dominant element in both Marimekko and Mansur Gavriel. Both brands look to nature as inspiration, and have a minimal, graphic approach to playfulness," says Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, Founders of Mansur Gavriel.

The Mansur Gavriel x Marimekko collection features five bags in total. The fabrics of the collection have been printed at Marimekko's own textile printing factory in Helsinki, Finland, and the bags have been manufactured in a small family-run factory in Italy, where each product is crafted with love and care.

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com

MANSUR GAVRIEL celebrates the beauty in everyday life through color, material and beautiful craft. Founded in 2013, Mansur Gavriel redefines luxury through its distinctive approach to color and form. Born out of a passion for art and design, the brand has been built on an aesthetic that is as timeless as it is relevant, where sustainable longevity, craft, and exceptional materials are essential. Mansur Gavriel can be discovered on the brand's dedicated e-commerce site and top retailers including Farfetch, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Nordstrom. Mansur Gavriel has carved out a new space in luxury retail that marries beauty, intention and timelessness. Mansur Gavriel was the recipient of the CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessory Design in 2015, as well as the CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year Award in 2016.



