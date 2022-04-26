

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $228.42 million, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $196.82 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $245.20 million or $2.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.4% to $599.95 million from $478.42 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $228.42 Mln. vs. $196.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.78 vs. $2.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.80 -Revenue (Q1): $599.95 Mln vs. $478.42 Mln last year.



