ePlay Digital Inc: Klocked Announces Indoor Running Feature Compatible with Garmin Watches

VANCOUNVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY | OTC:EPYFF | FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced that Klocked's revolutionary real-time Sports Science Platform is now compatible with Garmin* watches. In the next Klocked app update, Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 6, Forerunner 945, 745, 245, 55, Enduro series, and other Garmin watches and devices will connect in the Klocked 2D Activity Menu by tapping the Bluetooth symbol.

Klocked now compatible with Garmin watches enabling indoor activities such as treadmill

Klocked previously announced at the CES Tech Event in Las Vegas compatibility with Under Armour* sneakers. The Klocked app adds Bluetooth connectivity to wearables from Under Armour, Coros, Run, Garmin, and Bowflex that track and transmit cadence, stride length, distance, and other data in real-time.

Compatible watches, treadmills, and sneakers are paired to the Klocked app to provide more accurate activity data which helps with indoor and outdoor activity tracking. The new indoor run compatibility has been tested on various treadmill brands including NordicTrack to show accurate activity tracking where GPS is not possible.

"Immersing runners in augmented reality audio when running outdoors and full 3D animation indoors is exciting, fun, and motivating," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked fitness app. "Klocked helps runners create epic sports moments with solo, group, and race activities that are phenomenal indoors and out."

Klocked new 3rd party watch, treadmill, and sneaker compatibility supports existing Klocked audio and video cues, adaptive music to optimize cadence, pre-race and in-race coaching, and the P4 AI performance-enhancing audio cues that improve training and race-day performance. Real-time evaluation is powered by Klocked P4 AI and Weav Music 's performance-enhancing adaptive music & AR coaching technology.

Klocked's Garmin features will be released in the next version of the free Klocked App . Existing users will receive the Garmin compatibility update automatically. This new athlete-friendly feature is part of a series of new features including Siri Shortcuts, P4AI, Coach Kelly, and Weav Music announced last month.

Coach Kelly

Coach Kelly joins Klocked users on race and fun run days. Upcoming races and fun runs include Berlin, Paris, and New York. Join 30-minutes before start time and Coach Kelly walks participants through the upcoming event. Coach Kelly is with you at race start, during the race, and through to the finish line. Check out the schedule .

More Sports Science

Additional Advanced Sports Science Features include:

Placement visual and audio cues to advance race position by gender and age division

Gamification to advance to the next level

Leaderboards by age and gender divisions

Special challenges and races

Bonus points and special effects for passing and participating in challenges

Earn real and augmented reality t-shirts, race bibs, and medals

Klocked Sports Science Platform is now available in the free Klocked App .

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.fun . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

*Garmin and its brands are registered trademarks of Garmin in the United States and other countries. Under Armour and HOVR are registered trademarks of Under Armour in the United States and other countries. Peloton is a registered trademark of Peloton in the United States and other countries. Meta, Supernatural, and Facebook are registered trademarks of Meta in the United States and other countries. Lululemon Mirror is a registered trademark of Lululemon in the United States and other countries. NordicTrack is a registered trademark of NordicTrack in the United States and other countries.

