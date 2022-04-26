Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider is pleased to announce that SOLUÇÕES DE SOFTWARE INTELIGENTES SA ("Smarttbot"), a Brazilian Fintech solutions provider, has integrated with QuantGate technologies and the two companies have agreed on a revenue sharing contract.

Smarttbot, a Brazilian bot-trading firm, has announced that it has integrated with QuantGate to offer its best performing trading bot to date. The move comes as part of Smarttbot's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning into its trading bots, in order to improve their performance.

The integration with QuantGate will allow Smarttbot's bots to access and trade on opportunity signals generated by QuantGate's AI algorithms. This is expected to give Smarttbot's bots a significant performance boost, as they will be able to take advantage of the latest and most successful trading strategies.

Smarttbot is confident that this move will help it to remain at the forefront of the bot-trading industry, and to offer its clients the best possible service.

Paulo Gomide, CEO at Smarttbot: "We are very excited to offer this solution to our customer base. We have had tremendous results during our tests and expect high adoption."

Govin Misir, CEO & President of QuantGate comments: "The integration with Smarttbot furthers our strategy of B2B distribution. We have a great piece of technology that can tremendously benefit the industry."

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded Fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better-informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient APIs, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users and scaling globally.

