London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - The chip shortage will cost the global auto industry $210 billion in revenues and lost production of 7.7 million vehicles in 2021 alone. Its impact is ongoing and for many, the reaction is still uncertain. However, the future of vehicle architecture is very much trending towards becoming software focused. Introducing such agile methodology will accelerate continuous software development, and OEM's deployment of software to the vehicle beyond the point of sale potentially enabling daily updates.

OEMs must adjust to the next generation of car buyers who prioritise personalisation, convenience, and immediacy.

The shift from hardware to software orientation leaves the question of how automakers will optimise technology and create value by delivering a consumer-centric vehicle that can be an extension of the user's smartphone.

Evaluate the different methods OEMs can stay relevant to the consumer: OTA updates, personalised and connected features, incorporating software that supports vehicle safety.

