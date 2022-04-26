Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV, NRGV WS) ("Energy Vault), a leader in sustainable grid-scale energy storage solutions, announced today that the Company will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022 followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-704-4453, international callers may use 1-201-389-0920, and request to join the Energy Vault Holdings earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://investors.energyvault.com/events-and-presentations/events.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until May 30, 2022. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13729269. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the investors portion of the Energy Vault website at https://investors.energyvault.com/.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault develops sustainable energy storage solutions designed to transform the world's approach to utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency. The company's proprietary, gravity-based Energy Storage Technology and the Energy Storage Management and Integration Platform are intended to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users significantly reduce their levelized cost of energy while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial re-use, Energy Vault is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the clean energy transition for its customers.

For more information on Energy Vault, please see the Company's website at https://www.energyvault.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005337/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

energyvaultIR@icrinc.com



Media:

media@energyvault.com