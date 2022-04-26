Breakthrough coating defends against graffiti, harsh chemicals

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will introduce PPG ENVIROCRON P8 Series Anti-Graffiti coating at PaintExpo 2022, April 26-29 at the Exhibition Centre in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The breakthrough product is a hybrid powder coating that stands up to the harshest cleaners and chemicals and is designed to leave no trace of surface damage or graffiti residues. Since it is formulated without block agents, PPG Envirocron P8 Series Anti-Graffiti coating contains no carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic-to-reproduction (CMR) substances commonly found in other products.

Easy to clean, the new graffiti-resistant solution provides good impact strength and elasticity and excellent yellowing stability during the curing process. It can be used in a wide range of applications, including:

Public transportation Long-lasting graffiti protection for trains, metros, subways, buses and more.

Public institutions Protection for furniture in schools, classrooms and universities and a strong outer shell for radiators and whiteboards.

Medical environments Excellent protective effect against harsh chemicals, making it well suited for hospital furniture, medical-technical equipment and laboratory equipment.

After being cancelled in 2020, the biennial PaintExpo returns for the first time since 2018 as the world's leading trade fair for products and services across the industrial coatings supply chain.

"We're eager to return to the PaintExpo, where we have the opportunity to connect directly with customers and showcase our full suite of coatings technologies," said Michael Shukov, PPG general manager, Industrial Coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "This year, we're particularly excited to highlight our powder coating offerings, which is an area where we are investing and expanding to meet growing demand across the globe."

To learn more, visit PPG at PaintExpo 2022 in hall three at booth 3548, log onto www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com, connect on LinkedIn or call 1-800-258-6398.

